FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 10, 2018 / 12:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bank of England officials not talking of reversing QE - Carney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England is not actively discussing how to reverse the quantitative easing (QE) stimulus plan in which it bought hundreds of billions of pounds of government bonds with new money, Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, speaks at an event at the Bank of England in the City of London, London, Britain April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“The committee has given past guidance on QE, and expressed preference that bank rate would be the marginal tool for effecting monetary policy... in due course, we will revisit that,” Carney said at a news conference after the BoE left interest rates on hold.

“If it were being actively discussed, you’d see it in the minutes (of policy meetings).”

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.