Bank of England officials not talking of reversing QE - Carney

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England is not actively discussing how to reverse the quantitative easing (QE) stimulus plan in which it bought hundreds of billions of pounds of government bonds with new money, Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday.
“The committee has given past guidance on QE, and expressed preference that bank rate would be the marginal tool for effecting monetary policy... in due course, we will revisit that,” Carney said at a news conference after the BoE left interest rates on hold.
“If it were being actively discussed, you’d see it in the minutes (of policy meetings).”
Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison