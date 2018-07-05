BoE's Carney: household expectations for 2018 rate hike look about right

NEWCASTLE, England (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday that expectations among British households that the central bank will raise interest rates this year seemed right to him.

FILE PHOTO: The Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney delivers the Financial Stability Report at the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain, June 27, 2018. Matt Dunham/Pool via Reuters

Answering questions after a speech, Carney also said BoE officials would have enough information to make a decision on rates in August, even without economic growth figures for the second quarter which will not be published in time because of changes to the release schedule of Britain’s statistics agency.