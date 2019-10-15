BoE's Carney sees ample time for smooth transition to next governor

FILE PHOTO: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is seen at the launch event for the the new twenty pound note at the Turner Contemporary gallery in Margate, Britain, October 10, 2019. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday that there was ample time to ensure an orderly handover to his successor before his scheduled departure next year, and played down the possibility that an interim governor might be needed.

“At the moment the commitment is to have an orderly transition from myself to the next governor. There is ample time in order to accomplish that. There’s a wide range of qualified candidates,” Carney told a panel of lawmakers.

Carney, who is due to serve until Jan. 31, said it was far too early to consider whether there needed to be an interim governor after he leaves.