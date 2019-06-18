Bank of England's Carney hails central bank advances since crisis

FILE PHOTO: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney listens to a journalist's question during an Inflation Report Press Conference at the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain May 2, 2019. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

SINTRA, Portugal (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said changes to the way central banks steer their economies since the global financial crisis 10 years ago represented “tremendous advances” in monetary policy.

Carney cited innovations such as the use of forward guidance to give steers on what is likely to happen with borrowing costs, and programs to pump liquidity in the banking system.

“In this as in so many other respects, Europe has a rich past,” he said in comments he was due to deliver at a conference organized by the European Central Bank on Tuesday.

“And in part because of that past, it now has the possibility of a bright future,” he said.

Carney said his comments should not be seen as having any bearing on the BoE’s latest monetary policy decision which is due to be announced on Thursday.

Twenty economists polled by Reuters all expected the British central bank’s nine monetary policymakers to vote unanimously in favor of keeping borrowing costs unchanged.