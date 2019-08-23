Bank of England's Carney to speak at Fed event on Friday

Mark Carney the Governor of the Bank of England speaks at the bank's quarterly Inflation Report Press Conference in London, Britain August 1, 2019. Chris J Ratcliffe/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will deliver a keynote address on Friday at the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Carney is scheduled to speak at 1900 GMT, following an address from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell earlier in the day.

An external member of the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee, Silvana Tenreyro, will present a paper on commodity price shocks at the event on Saturday at 1400 GMT.