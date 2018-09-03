BoE and UK finance ministry discussing extending Carney's time as governor: BBC

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry and the Bank of England are discussing delaying Governor Mark Carney’s departure, due at the end of June 2019, the BBC reported on Monday without citing sources.

FILE PHOTO: Bank of England Governor, Mark Carney, speaks during the central bank's quarterly Inflation Report press conference in London, Britain August 2, 2018. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

“I understand that the Treasury is concerned that trying to complete a process to find a new Governor now — in the teeth of the Brexit negotiations — would be difficult,” the BBC’s economics editor wrote.

The extension to Carney’s period of office may be much less than the one-year period mooted in an article in the Financial Times earlier on Monday, the BBC said.

The BoE had no immediate comment on the BBC report, and had previously declined to comment on the FT article.