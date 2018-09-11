FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 11:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

BoE's Carney says will do whatever he can for successful Brexit

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday he was willing to do whatever he can to promote a successful Brexit, after agreeing to extend his term to the end of January 2020.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Bank of England Governor, Mark Carney, speaks during the central bank's quarterly Inflation Report press conference in London, Britain August 2, 2018. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

“I recognize that during this critical period, it is important that everyone does everything they can to support a smooth and successful Brexit,” Carney said in a letter to finance minister Philip Hammond.

“Accordingly, I am willing to do whatever I can in order to promote both a successful Brexit and an effective transition at the Bank of England and I can confirm that I would be honored to extend my term to January 2020.”

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Alistair Smout

