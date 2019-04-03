UK faces 'alarmingly high' risk of no-deal Brexit: BoE's Carney

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney speaks at a press conference at the Bank of England in London, Britain February 25, 2019. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain still faces an “alarmingly high” risk of a no-deal Brexit, which could happen suddenly and by accident without politicians fully intending it, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned on Wednesday.

The idea, promoted by some Brexit supporters, that Britain could effectively trade on World Trade Organization terms with zero tariffs after a no-deal Brexit was “absolute nonsense”, Carney added in the interview with broadcaster Sky News.

“It’s alarmingly high now,” Carney said when asked about the risk of a no-deal Brexit.

“The government ... is against no deal, the European Union is against no deal, and yet it is a possibility - it is the default option,” he said. “So no-deal would happen by accident, it would happen suddenly, there would be no transition - it is an accidental disorderly Brexit.”