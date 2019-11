FILE PHOTO: A bird flies past The Bank of England in the City of London, Britain, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England fined Citigroup (C.N) 43.9 million pounds ($56.3 million) on Tuesday, saying the U.S. banking group’s British operations failed to provide accurate regulatory returns to the BoE between 2014 and 2018.

“While Citi remained in surplus to its liquidity and capital requirements at all times, the failings persisted over a significant length of time and were serious and widespread in nature,” the BoE said.