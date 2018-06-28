BoE's Cunliffe says worried about households with high debt: BBC

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Thursday he was worried that British households with high debt levels could be vulnerable in a recession.

FILE PHOTO - Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe speaks at the 'Future Forum 2017' event in St George's Hall, Liverpool, Britain November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

“(Household debt is) quite high by historical standards but (households have) worked hard to put those debt levels down. But within that there are areas that you do worry about,” Cunliffe said in a BBC radio interview.

“You worry about households that have high debt (and) could be badly affected in a recession,” he said.