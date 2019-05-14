Brexit uncertainty hurting some businesses: BoE's Cunliffe

Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe speaks at the 'Future Forum 2017' event in St George's Hall, Liverpool, Britain November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Uncertainty about whether Britain will leave the European Union by Oct. 31, and what the terms of Brexit will be, has stopped some businesses from investing, Bank of England deputy governor Jon Cunliffe said in an interview published on Tuesday.

“It’s not clear whether we will get a resolution with Brexit before the summer - we might get it by October or the deadline might roll further forward,” Cunliffe told BirminghamLive, the website of the Birmingham Post and Mail newspapers.

Cunliffe said he had asked businesses about their investment plans during a visit to the city in central England.

“Some have said ‘we need to get on with it and we can’t wait’ but others have said that it’s too risky now for that and they have to wait,” he was quoted as saying.