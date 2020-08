FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Bank of England, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, in London, Britain March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Thursday it was keeping its benchmark interest rate at 0.1%.

The BoE also left unchanged the size of its bond-buying programme at 745 billion pounds ($978 billion)

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed no change in either of the BoE’s two main stimulus tools.