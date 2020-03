FILE PHOTO: Pound and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British banks’ demand for U.S. dollar liquidity from the Bank of England rose to $3.555 billion on Tuesday, the central bank said.

The figure was up from $5 million on Monday but lower than demand of $8.210 billion at a regular weekly operation on March 18, the most lent in a single operation since February 2009.