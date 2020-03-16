Bank of England says will offer new U.S. dollar funds from Wednesday

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said it will offer 12-week U.S. dollar funds starting on Wednesday, part of a move by six of the world’s major central banks to ease strains in global markets and maintain liquidity through the coronavirus crisis.

The BoE will hold a series of enhanced weekly repo operations with a maturity of 84 days until late May, it said in a statement.

Existing weekly repos for one-week dollar funds will continue unchanged, the BoE said.