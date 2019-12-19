Bank of England refers misuse of audio feed to markets watchdog: spokesman

FILE PHOTO: A statue is silhouetted against the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England has referred the misuse of its press conference audio feed to markets watchdog the Financial Conduct Authority, a spokesman for the central bank said on Thursday.

The central bank had earlier admitted a rogue supplier had been misusing feeds of its press briefings, allowing high-speed traders access to market-sensitive information seconds before rivals, following a report in the Times newspaper.