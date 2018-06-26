FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 26, 2018 / 10:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bank of England board chairman says next governor must embody values of inclusion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England’s next governor must embody values of inclusion and accountability, as well strong economic skills, the new chair of the central bank’s court of directors said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Bank of England is seen in London, Britain, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

“Those values include inclusion, they include accountability, they include collaboration, decisiveness and empowerment. We would want that in the new governor,” Bradley Fried told lawmakers.

Incumbent governor Mark Carney is due to step down on June 30, 2019, and finance minister Philip Hammond is expected to announce his successor before the end of this year.

Fried said he hoped to be on the finance ministry’s appointment panel as a BoE representative, and for there to be a diverse shortlist of candidates.

Writing by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.