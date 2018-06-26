Bank of England board chairman says next governor must embody values of inclusion

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England’s next governor must embody values of inclusion and accountability, as well strong economic skills, the new chair of the central bank’s court of directors said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Bank of England is seen in London, Britain, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

“Those values include inclusion, they include accountability, they include collaboration, decisiveness and empowerment. We would want that in the new governor,” Bradley Fried told lawmakers.

Incumbent governor Mark Carney is due to step down on June 30, 2019, and finance minister Philip Hammond is expected to announce his successor before the end of this year.

Fried said he hoped to be on the finance ministry’s appointment panel as a BoE representative, and for there to be a diverse shortlist of candidates.