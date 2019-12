FILE PHOTO: Andrew Bailey, Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Conduct Authority, speaks during a "Reuters Newsmaker" interview at the Reuters offices in London, Britain, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - The Bank of England has chosen former deputy governor Andrew Bailey as its new governor, the Financial Times reported on.ft.com/35J0YHC on Thursday.

The appointment is set to be announced as early as Friday, the newspaper added.

Bailey currently serves as the head of the Financial Conduct Authority.