FILE PHOTO: Chief Executive of the Financial Conduct Authority Andrew Bailey speaks at a press conference at the Bank of England in London, Britain, February 25, 2019. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Bank of England deputy governor Andrew Bailey is set to be named as the new governor of the British central bank, a person familiar with the process said on Thursday.

Bailey, 60, is chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, a regulator charged with fighting misconduct in the finance industry, and previously spent 30 years at the BoE.