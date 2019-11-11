UK's Javid says no need to extend Carney's term at BoE: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: Governor of the Bank of England Mark Joseph Carney makes remarks during a "Governor Talks" session of the IMF and World Bank's 2019 Annual Meetings of finance ministers and bank governors, in Washington, October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

(Reuters) - Britain’s ruling Conservative Party sees no need to extend Mark Carney’s term as Bank of England governor, finance minister Sajid Javid said in an interview.

Javid said his party would appoint a new governor of the bank “very, very quickly” if it wins a parliamentary election on Dec. 12, he told Bloomberg in an interview.

Reuters reported last month that the government would not name a successor to Carney before the election.

Carney, is due to leave the central bank on Jan. 31, which is also the latest deadline for Britain to leave the European Union.