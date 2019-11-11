Business News
November 11, 2019 / 8:40 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

UK's Javid says no need to extend Carney's term at BoE: Bloomberg

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Governor of the Bank of England Mark Joseph Carney makes remarks during a "Governor Talks" session of the IMF and World Bank's 2019 Annual Meetings of finance ministers and bank governors, in Washington, October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

(Reuters) - Britain’s ruling Conservative Party sees no need to extend Mark Carney’s term as Bank of England governor, finance minister Sajid Javid said in an interview.

Javid said his party would appoint a new governor of the bank “very, very quickly” if it wins a parliamentary election on Dec. 12, he told Bloomberg in an interview.

Reuters reported last month that the government would not name a successor to Carney before the election.

Carney, is due to leave the central bank on Jan. 31, which is also the latest deadline for Britain to leave the European Union.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below