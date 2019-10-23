UK's Javid sees BoE governor appointment this autumn: ITV

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - The appointment process for the next governor of the Bank of England is on track and an appointment will be made this autumn, finance minister Sajid Javid said on Wednesday.

Asked if he was considering asking the incumbent governor, Mark Carney, to stay on past his Jan. 31 leaving date, Javid told ITV’s “Peston” show: “The appointment process is on track, and if you ask me if I’m considering, I’m not going to say.”

“The appointment will be made this autumn,” he said.