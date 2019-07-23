Brexit means Bank of England must be 'fleet of foot': Haldane

SCUNTHORPE, England (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said the central bank would need to be flexible and quick to respond to whatever impact Brexit has on Britain’s economy.

“This time is different. Brexit makes it different,” Haldane said after a speech, referring to the changes in the challenges for monetary policymakers since the financial crisis a decade ago.

“This means that more than usually, monetary policy needs to be flexible and fleet of foot.”