BOE's Haldane predicts possible double-digit annual growth rate in UK a year ahead: Daily Mail

(Reuters) - Britain’s annual economic growth rate could be in double digits a year from now, the Bank of England’s chief economist Andy Haldane wrote in a Daily Mail column published online late on Thursday.
Economic recovery should be "one to remember, after a year to forget," Haldane wrote here.
The central banker predicted that British households would have amassed “accidental savings” of up to a massive 250 billion pounds ($345.30 billion) and that there would be a spending boom once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in the country.
($1 = 0.7240 pounds)
Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese
