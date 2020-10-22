BoE's Haldane says UK spending 'remarkably resilient'

FILE PHOTO: The Chief Economist of the Bank of England, Andy Haldane, listens from the audience at an event at the Bank of England in the City of London, London, Britain April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British household spending has been “remarkably resilient” through the coronavirus pandemic, Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said on Thursday.

Haldane noted that U.S. household spending had suffered relatively little from a second wave of cases there over the summer, which might also prove the case in Britain.

Haldane, who has taken a more upbeat view of Britain’s recovery than many of his colleagues at the BoE, was speaking at a conference on economics hosted by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research.