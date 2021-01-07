BoE keeping eye on market optimism, but so far so good: Hauser

LONDON (Reuters) - Asset prices at the start of 2021 are strikingly strong given the underlying state of the economy although the Bank of England sees little cause for concern at the moment, one of its top officials said on Thursday.

“It is striking how optimistic the tone is in financial markets,” Andrew Hauser, the BoE’s executive director for financial markets, told a Reuters Newsmaker event.

Hauser said it was possible that any disappointing news on COVID-19 vaccines or on the economy in future could prompt an adjustment in market pricing.

“But so far, so good,” he added.