BoE's Hauser says international coordination needed on market measures

LONDON (Reuters) - A top Bank of England official on Thursday said future action to calm moments of severe market stress or dysfunction in core financial markets will need international coordination.

“It’s something that has to happen internationally,” Andrew Hauser, executive director for markets at the BoE, told a Reuters Newsmaker event.

“There isn’t much point in a plucky, single country - whoever that might be, whether it’s us or anyone else - going it alone without speaking and closely aligning what we do with other countries.”

Hauser said he hoped to see substantial progress on this in 2021.