BoE's Hauser says inflation evidence needed before rate hikes

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England will need to see clear evidence of inflation pressure before it decides to raise interest rates, one of its top officials said on Thursday, sticking to existing central bank policy.
“We need to see quite a lot of evidence of inflationary pressure before we start to raise interest rates,” Andrew Hauser, the BoE’s executive director for markets, told a Reuters Newsmaker event.
