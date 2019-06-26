Bank of England's Carney speaks in parliament

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and other top officials from the central bank spoke in parliament on Tuesday about the BoE’s Inflation Report which was published in May.
CARNEY ON NO-DEAL BREXIT
The path of interest rates, in the markets judgment, is lower because they are ascribing some possibility to no-deal. And in the event of no-deal, that interest rates would be lower than they otherwise would be.
In the event that the policy of the government were to switch, the forecast of the Bank of England would switch accordingly.
In the event that there is no deal, the response would not be automatic, it would depend on demand, on supply and where the exchange rate went.
On one level, just simple tariff analysis of the trade measures lead to notable but not that material impacts on, certainly, the affected economy and relatively marginal impacts on the global economy and the UK economy, so what really matters to us is the amplification channels through, particularly, business confidence that can be most pernicious.
There is a somewhat limited ability of monetary policy to offset that. We’ve seen sharper moves in monetary policy’s expectations in markets, but one has to temper the expectations about how much those policy changes could actually address great uncertainty effects on business.
I don’t think monetary policy is being politicized in the UK, I’ll state that.
If one is asked, can you have no-deal and Gatt 24?
There needs to be some form of agreement and an intention, a credible intention to move toward a free trade (deal) or customs union.
