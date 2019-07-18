UK lenders see stable mortgage demand after second-quarter pick-up: Bank of England

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain, February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay//File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Lenders in Britain said demand for mortgages rose significantly in the second quarter and is expected to hold steady in the third quarter, a Bank of England survey showed, adding to other signs that a housing market slowdown might be bottoming out.

Britain’s housing market has slowed since the June 2016 Brexit referendum.

The BoE survey published on Thursday also showed demand for unsecured lending fell in the second quarter, pushed down by credit card lending. Credit card lending was expected to pick up in the third quarter, it showed.