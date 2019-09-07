Gerard Lyons no longer contender for BoE governor role: The Times

(Reuters) - Gerard Lyons, a former adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, fell short of making the shortlist to become Bank of England’s next governor, the Times reported on Saturday.

Lyons failed to meet the requirement of successfully leading a large financial organization, the newspaper said bit.ly/2LuA0L3 citing a person close to the Treasury, but it did not say who made the shortlist.

Lyons, a prominent pro-Brexit economist who now advises online wealth management company Netwealth, was expected to be a potential contender to succeed Mark Carney as the central bank’s governor.