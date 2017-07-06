FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
Bank of England's McCafferty: clearly beneficial if UK has Brexit transition
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Middle East
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 6, 2017 / 5:28 PM / in a month

Bank of England's McCafferty: clearly beneficial if UK has Brexit transition

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Ian McCafferty, Monetary Policy Committee member of the Bank of England speaks during a Reuters interview at the Bank of England in London February 24, 2014.Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England rate-setter Ian McCafferty said on Thursday it would be "clearly beneficial" for Britain's economy if the country can strike a deal to ensure a smooth transition as it exits the European Union.

"On a personal level, I would think it would be helpful as long as it can be negotiated ... I come from a business background and what we do know is that businesses do not like sudden change," McCafferty told LBC radio.

"If we can have a transition period so that they can adapt to the new trading and investment relationships that would clearly be beneficial for the economy."

In January, Governor Mark Carney said such a deal would be "highly advisable".

McCafferty, who voted to raise interest rates last month, said business surveys suggested that Britain's economy was getting over a loss of momentum early in the year and businesses were "getting on with things".

Reporting by Andy Bruce and William James; Editing by William Schomberg

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.