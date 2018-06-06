FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 6, 2018 / 4:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bank of England in no hurry to wind down QE: McCafferty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Ian McCafferty said on Wednesday that the central bank was in no rush to wind down its stockpile of government bonds amassed under its quantitative easing stimulus program for Britain’s economy.

FILE PHOTO - Ian McCafferty, a member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee poses for a photograph at the Bank of England in London, Britain, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“What we have said is that we are in no hurry to turn round on QE,” McCafferty said on LBC radio.

“We would like to get interest rates up a little higher than they currently are, such that we could use interest rates in both directions. We could cut them again as well as continue to push them up were the economic circumstances to require that.”

Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.