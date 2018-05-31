UK names academic Haskel as new Bank of England rate-setter

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond has appointed academic Jonathan Haskel to sit on the Bank of England’s interest-rate setting Monetary Policy Committee, the Treasury said on Thursday.

Professor Jonathan Haskel, who has just been appointed to the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England, is seen in this undated portrait released by HM Treasury in London, Britain, May 31, 2018. Jason Alden/UK Treasury/Handout via REUTERS

Haskel, a professor of economics at Imperial College Business School in London, will serve a three-year term as an external member of the MPC starting from September 1, it said.

He will replace Ian McCafferty whose term is due to end.

The Treasury said Haskel was an expert on productivity growth, something that has been one of the weak spots in Britain’s economic performance in recent years.

“I am delighted that Professor Haskel is joining the MPC,” Hammond said in a statement. “I am confident that his expertise in productivity and innovation will further sharpen the Committee’s understanding of the British economy.”

Since February 2016, Haskel has been a non-executive director of the UK Statistics Authority, and sat on a panel for Britain’s competition watchdog between 2001 and 2010.

McCafferty, who leaves the BoE at the end of August, is one of the two members of the nine-strong MPC who voted for an interest rate hike in recent months.

Philip Shaw, an economist at Investec bank said it was hard to judge the stance of MPC members before they joined the BoE but “at the margin, one would’ve thought that the committee might have a slightly less hawkish tilt to it.”

“New members tend to vote with the governor, at least for a short period of time, to see themselves in for a little while. It’s not always the case, but that tends to be the general pattern,” Shaw said.

The Treasury said it interviewed five candidates for the position, four of them women. The MPC has only one female member despite efforts by BoE Governor Mark Carney to promote more women to senior roles.