Academic and banker appointed to Bank of England regulation committee

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry said on Monday it had appointed academic Julia Black and former investment banker Jill May to serve on the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Committee (PRC), which regulates financial institutions.

Black, a professor at the London School of Economics, specializes in regulation law and May previously worked at S.G. Warburg and Co and UBS (UBSG.S).

“Julia’s extensive knowledge of financial regulation and Jill’s impressive career will be valuable assets to the vital work of the Committee,” finance minister Philip Hammond said in a statement.

May is due to start on the PRC from July 23, and Black from Nov. 30.

The finance ministry also said Norval Bryson, an actuary and insurance expert, had been reappointed to the PRC for a further three-year term.