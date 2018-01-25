FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 7:50 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Bank of England says technology glitches hit limited number of transactions

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Thursday it was experiencing intermittent technology problems that are indirectly affecting its ability to process a limited number of transactions for wholesale counterparties.

“We have implemented workarounds to enable the Bank to operate as normal, including completing wholesale transactions in as timely a way as possible,” the central bank said in a statement. “We are working to resolve the underlying issue as quickly as we can.”

The Bank of England said the issue was not affecting the so-called real-time gross settlement or the CHAPS system, so the general public will see no impact on any of their banking services.

A central bank spokesman said the settlement day had been extended. The BoE said it would provide a further update on Friday morning.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by William James

