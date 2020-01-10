BoE's Tenreyro says rate cut possible in 'coming months'

LONDON (Reuters) - The British economy’s response to Brexit developments over the coming months will be key to whether the Bank of England cuts interest rates, policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said on Friday when asked about the timing of potential stimulus.

“A key input in the decision is how uncertainty unwinds going forward, and how that impacts on demand. We will be watching very closely how firms and households respond to Brexit developments,” Tenreyro said in a question and answer session.

“We are talking about the coming months, or I am talking about the coming months, on the possibility of further stimulus,” she added at the event hosted by the Resolution Foundation think tank.