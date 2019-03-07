BoE most likely to cut rates in a no-deal Brexit: Tenreyro

An adjacent building throws a shadow accross the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England is more likely to cut interest rates than raise them in the event of a disorderly, no-deal Brexit, rate-setter Silvana Tenreyro said on Thursday.

“In my judgment, a situation where the negative demand effects outweigh those other effects is more likely, which would necessitate a loosening in policy,” Tenreyro said in a speech given in Glasgow.

“But it is easy to envisage other plausible scenarios requiring the opposite response.”

The BoE has said that its response to a no-deal Brexit would not be automatic, but last week Governor Mark Carney said it would probably give more support to the economy if it suffers the shock of a no-deal Brexit.