Bank of England appoints financial analyst Van Steenis as advisor

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England has named former Schroders and Morgan Stanley banking analyst Huw van Steenis as a senior adviser on the future of the British financial system.

FILE PHOTO: A bus passes the Bank of England in London, Britain, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

During the appointment - which the BoE said was likely to last six to nine months - Van Steenis will help BoE staff study new financial technology, emerging market capital flows and the transition to a low-carbon economy.

“Huw van Steenis’s vast experience of both the asset management and banking industry, together with his track record of taking the long-term view on the major structural forces driving the economy, will be invaluable,” BoE Governor Mark Carney said.

Van Steenis was global head of strategy at British fund management company Schroders (SDR.L) from late 2016 until February this year, before which he spent many years as a senior financial services analyst at U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley (MS.N).