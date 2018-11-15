BoE rate hike in 2019 now unlikely, money markets suggest

FILE PHOTO: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney attends a Bank of England news conference, in the City of London, Britain November 1, 2018. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Money markets no longer expect the Bank of England to hike interest rates in 2019, as investors slashed their bets on monetary tightening after Dominic Raab resigned on Thursday as Britain’s Brexit minister.

Investors now price in a 25 basis point rate hike from the BoE in 2020, having priced out such a move for next year BOEWATCH. Money markets had previously priced in one hike - from current levels of 0.75 percent - before December 2019.

Raab resigned on Thursday in protest at Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, throwing her government into political turmoil. The re-pricing in money markets came as sterling fell sharply and British government bond yields tumbled.