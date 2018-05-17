Scotiabank quits as primary dealer of UK government debt: DMO

LONDON (Reuters) - Scotiabank has resigned as a primary dealer of British government debt, the Debt Management Office said on Thursday.
“The UK Debt Management Office (DMO) is announcing that it has today accepted the resignation of Scotiabank Europe plc as a Gilt-Edged Market Maker (GEMM) in both the conventional and index-linked gilt sectors,” the DMO said in a statement.
The resignation takes effect from Friday, it said.
Scotiabank was not immediately available for comment.
Reporting by Andy Bruce and William Schomberg. Editing by Andrew MacAskill