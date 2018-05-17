Scotiabank quits as primary dealer of UK government debt: DMO

LONDON (Reuters) - Scotiabank has resigned as a primary dealer of British government debt, the Debt Management Office said on Thursday.

A man withdraws cash from a Scotiabank ATM adorned in colours of the Pride rainbow flag symbolizing gay rights, in downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 13, 2017. Picture taken June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren - RC11F4CA95F0

“The UK Debt Management Office (DMO) is announcing that it has today accepted the resignation of Scotiabank Europe plc as a Gilt-Edged Market Maker (GEMM) in both the conventional and index-linked gilt sectors,” the DMO said in a statement.

The resignation takes effect from Friday, it said.

Scotiabank was not immediately available for comment.