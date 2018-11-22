Breakingviews
November 22, 2018

Viewsroom: What’s next for Brexit?

Antony Currie, Jennifer Saba

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves a news conference at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Cabinet resignations, an angry coalition partner and a skittish currency greeted UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s draft agreement to quit the EU. Breakingviews columnists examine whether the current mess leads to Brexit with an EU deal, without a deal, or even to a new referendum.

