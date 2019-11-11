Some banks slow in implementing Brexit plans: ECB's Enria

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Union banks have put in place all the plans for Brexit but execution is lagging as lenders await the outcome of negotiations between Britain and the EU, European Central Bank banking supervisor Andrea Enria said on Monday.
Some banks planning to relocate to the EU are postponing moving staff and capital to the bloc, waiting to see whether Britain is headed for a hard Brexit or a negotiated exit, Enria told a conference organized by German newspaper Handelsblatt.
Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa