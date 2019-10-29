UK corrects public finances data, reports slightly less borrowing

FILE PHOTO: People walk through the Canary Wharf financial district of London, Britain, December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain published corrected public finances data for September on Tuesday that left the deficit in the financial year to date a little lower than first reported.

The Office for National Statistics said cumulative public sector net borrowing, excluding public-sector banks, stood at 39.0 billion pounds ($50.1 billion) for the April-September period, compared with the original estimate of 40.3 billion pounds.

For September alone, public sector net borrowing excluding banks now stands at 9.171 billion pounds, compared with the original estimate of 9.386 billion pounds.

The ONS’s estimates for public sector net debt and the public sector net cash requirement were unchanged in the corrected data.