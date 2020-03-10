UK plans big boost to public investment to help growth: Sunak

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain, March 8, 2020. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will triple its average net public investment of the past 40 years by the end of the current parliament in order to boost economic growth, finance minister Rishi Sunak said ahead of his first budget statement on Wednesday.

The budget would include investment in roads, railways, broadband, housing and research, Sunak said in a statement.

An expected 100 billion-pound increase in public investment over the next five years, announced before December’s election, would be a turning point for Britain after a decade-long focus to bring down its budget deficit.