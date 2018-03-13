FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018 / 12:43 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

More work to be done on economy, UK finance minister tells cabinet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Finance minister Philip Hammond told top ministers on Tuesday there was still work to be done on the British economy and that he would continue to take a balanced approach to its management, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said.

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leaves 11 Downing Street to deliver his half-yearly update on the public finances, in London, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“He said there is still work to be done but the government will always take a balanced approach to reduce our debt, invest in public services and keep taxes low,” her spokesman told reporters.

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

