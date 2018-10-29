FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2018 / 5:20 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

UK budget doesn't alter view of high public debt: Moody's

1 Min Read

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond stands outside 11 Downing Street before he delivers his budget statement in the House of Commons in London, Britain, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British public debt looks set to remain high for a long time and finance minister Philip Hammond’s budget on Monday does not change that view, ratings agency Moody’s said.

“Today’s budget confirms our expectation that we won’t see a material reversal in the UK’s high public debt levels for some time and that elevated debt levels will continue to be a credit challenge for the UK for the foreseeable future,” Sarah Carlson, Moody’s lead sovereign analyst for the UK, said in a statement.

“Social and political pressure to increase spending will remain high, while the ongoing Brexit negotiations present a high level of uncertainty over the economic outlook.”

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Mark Heinrich

