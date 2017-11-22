FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain to sell 15 billion pounds of RBS shares over five years
November 22, 2017 / 2:38 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Britain to sell 15 billion pounds of RBS shares over five years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government will begin the reprivatisation of bailed-out lender Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) by selling 3 billion pounds ($3.98 billion) worth of shares before the end of the 2018-19 fiscal year, according to an official report released on Wednesday.

A worker cleans the glass exterior next to the logo of RBS (Royal Bank of Scotland) bank at a building in Gurugram on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The share sale will eventually total 15 billion pounds worth, spread evenly over 5 years, the independent Office for Budget Responsibility said in the report.

The report also said expected losses from rescuing failed banks during the 2007-2009 financial crisis narrowed to 21.8 billion pounds ($28.92 billion), from 23.5 billion pounds in March.

The government said it now faces a 26.2 billion pound loss on its stake in RBS, down from a previous forecast of 29.2 billion in March, after a recovery in the value of the bank’s shares.

($1 = 0.7540 pounds)

Reporting by Lawrence White and Andrew MacAskill, editing by Louise Heavens

