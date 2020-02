FILE PHOTO - Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid arrives to attend a cabinet meeting held at the National Glass Centre at the University of Sunderland, in Sunderland, Britain January 31, 2020. Paul Ellis/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - British finance minister Sajid Javid is considering a tax increase on higher earners in his March 11 budget, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Javid is weighing reforms to ease pressure on strained public finances, the newspaper reported, citing treasury insiders.