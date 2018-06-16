UK authorities release confiscated cannabis after boy hospitalized

LONDON (Reuters) - British authorities have released the medicinal cannabis oil they had confiscated from an epileptic boy who was later hospitalized suffering from seizures, the boy’s mother said on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Charlotte Caldwell, and her son Billy, stand outside the Home Office during a break in a meeting with officials to discuss how Billy can have his severe epilepsy treated with cannabis oil, which is a banned substance in Britain, in London, June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Billy Caldwell, 12, had traveled to Canada with his mother Charlotte to obtain cannabis oil after Billy’s doctor was ordered to stop prescribing it, but when they flew back into London on Monday customs officials confiscated their supplies.

The boy was hospitalized on Friday after suffering several seizures. His mother, who says Billy was free of seizures when he was using the cannabis oil, had pleaded earlier on Saturday with the Home Office, or interior ministry, to release the medication.

“Medication has been released by the Home Office and will be at hospital shortly,” said a spokesman for Charlotte Caldwell in a statement to media.

The Home Office could not immediately be reached for comment. It had previously said that while it was sympathetic to his plight, it had a duty to stop banned substances from entering Britain.

Under British law, cannabis is listed as a schedule 1 drug, meaning that it is not recognized as having a therapeutic value. Schedule 1 drugs can be used for research purposes and clinical trials, but only under a Home Office license.

The Caldwell family, who normally live in Northern Ireland, have received support from several members of parliament from different political parties.

Billy Caldwell had been receiving medicinal cannabis oil on prescription by his family doctor for over a year, but supplies ran out after the Home Office ordered the doctor to stop prescribing it.