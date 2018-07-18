UK government to force large companies to report CO2 emissions from April 2019

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will force large companies to report their energy use, carbon dioxide emissions and energy efficiency measures in their annual reports from April next year, it said on Wednesday.

The government said it wants businesses and industry to improve energy efficiency by at least 20 percent by 2030.

A previous company reporting scheme, called the CRC Energy Efficiency Scheme, was too complex for businesses and will be closed. The new framework will simplify and streamline reporting requirements.

“The government has decided that the new framework will apply to all quoted companies and apply to large UK incorporated unquoted companies and large LLPs (limited liability partnerships) with at least 250 employees or annual turnover greater than 36 million pounds ($47 million) and annual balance sheet total greater than 18 million pounds,” the department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said in a statement.