UK records a further 175 COVID deaths, 6,609 new cases

A sign is seen outside a vaccination centre at Westminster Abbey, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom has recorded a further 175 deaths from people who had tested positive for COVID-19 within 28 days, and 6,609 new cases, official data showed on Friday.

The number of deaths was down from the 181 recorded on Thursday, and cases was also down from 6,753. A total of 125,343 people have now died with the virus under the 28-day measurement.

The data also showed that 23.3 million people have had their first vaccine.